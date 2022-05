HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota students will be part of a Memorial Day parade in our nation’s capital Monday.

Members of the Harrisburg High School band will be included in a parade band marching down Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC. Monday afternoon.

KELOLAND Media group will be airing the National Memorial Day Parade on Sunday, June 26 on KELOXTRA. The program will air from 12-2 p.m.