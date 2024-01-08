SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some snow totals so far today are in from KELOLAND meteorologists.

Harrisburg is leading with 9.1 inches of snow as of 11 a.m. Monroe has 9.

The next tier is Rowena with 8.1 inches and Sioux Falls with 8 inches.

The snow decreases north of Sioux Falls with Brookings at 2.6 inches.

In Minnesota, Worthington recorded 4.6 inches while Hills had 7.5 inches.

Many schools have been canceled for today including Sioux Falls.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.