Harrisburg Days expects big turnout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg Days kicked off last night with a big crowd and even more people are expected to attend into the weekend.

The pandemic cancelled thousands of events in 2020, including Harrisburg Days. But this year, the celebration is back and there’s no lack of excitement.

“It sounds like we’re going to have a great turnout, you know, we’re expecting thousands of people to be here. And I can say that the staff is really excited that the event is finally here, they’ve put a lot of hard work into it this year,” Larry Klipfel said.

Larry Klipfel is Harrisburg’s community development director.

“Every year it’s, you know, there’s just more and more people. We have more events. You know, we sell more tickets for the carnival. It just gets, the midway gets bigger every year,” Klipfel said.

Harrisburg Days has become known for the big carnival set up. But for Mayor Derick Wenck, it’s more than just rides and games — it’s also a reminder of just how far the event has come.

“From when it first got kicked off, it was literally just a few inflatables and the kids pool games where you got something out of the water. And now we’re here with actual fairgrounds pretty much going on in our parking lot,” Wenck said.

A car show, parade and concert featuring the Johnny Holm Band are just a few of the activities.

And you won’t have to go far for this year’s fishing derby. It’ll be held for the first time at Lake Ole and every kid who participates will win a prize.

“It’s just one of those things that’s great to get the community together and just show our support for the city towards the community, letting them know, hey, we’ve got this event going on for you guys. Come on out and it’s going to be a great time,” Wenck said.

Harrisburg Days will feature a variety of activities all weekend. You can take a look at all of the events here.