HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Alex Kummer is 6′ and 140lbs. He was last seen Friday afternoon leaving Harrisburg High School in his car. Alex drives a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with the license plate 44YR38.

Photos of Alex’s car courtesy of Stefanie Kummer

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact authorities or call his family at (605)261-1247.