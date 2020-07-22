Harrisburg Community Foundation starting relief fund for people struggling during pandemic

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Some financial relief may be on the way for Harrisburg residents struggling during the pandemic. The Harrisburg Community Foundation is starting a Community Emergency Relief Fund to help people pay some bills.

Joshua Sisson lives in Harrisburg and is the President of the Harrisburg Community Foundation. He knows several people having a tough time right now financially.

“I know many that have been affected by furlough, some that have lost jobs permanently. Many that have been cut to 60-percent force. I know a friend of mine said they took a 30-percent reduction in pay. It’s hit people in so many different ways that the need is just exponential,” Sisson said.

That’s why the foundation is starting a special fund to help out. Thanks to the South Dakota Community Foundation and sponsors such as Xcel, Northwestern Energy, CustomEyez Signs and the city, the relief program is starting with a 5-to-1 match for donations.

“Every dollar that you donate turns into $5 thanks to all our sponsors,” Sisson said.

“If we can pay your electricity bill for a month. If we can pay your garbage or sewer/water bill for a month. $100. $200. Well that’s $200 you can spend some place else making a car payment or keeping current on your groceries or your insurance. Just something small that we can do to provide some sense that I’m going to make it,” McKenzie said.

Foundation board member Collin McKenzie says his business shut down for a few months but he’s doing fine. He says people can apply for help online and fundraising is off to a great start.

“The support has been great from the Chamber of Commerce, local churches. They’re all on board with this,” McKenzie said.

“We’ve always come together. It’s a wonderful community. Fastest growing in South Dakota. I think Lincoln County is one of the fastest growing in the nation. There’s lots of great people that live here from all different kinds of people. Everybody’s got a big heart,” Sisson said.

A local committee will look at the applications submitted and disburse the money.