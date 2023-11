SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KLEO) — Harriet Pressler, the wife of former U.S. Senator Larry Pressler, has died this week at the age of 81.

The Pressler family tells KELOLAND News that Harriet died unexpectedly on Tuesday.

The couple was married for 48 years and Pressler says Harriet was essentially his campaign manager during his runs for Congress. Funeral arraignments are pending.