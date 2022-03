SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A sign of Spring in Sioux Falls came Tuesday.

The B&G Milkyway at Harmodon Park in eastern Sioux Falls announced it has opened for the 2022 season.

B&G Milkyway is a local favorite for ice cream in Sioux Falls.

Milkyway at Harmodon Park says it will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There are eight B&G Milkyway locations in Sioux Falls, Tea, Brandon and Harrisburg. There’s no update on when each site opens, but they typically operate March through October.