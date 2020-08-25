Harley happy to be home

Could you survive three and a half weeks in the wilderness with no food or water?

Those were the odds stacked against an 11 month old puppy.

But every dog has his day and for Harley, that day was Sunday.

Rick Trapp is holding his miniature dachshund, Harley, a little closer these days.

“Deadly scared for him, I mean he’s our kid he’s everything to us,” Trapp said.

Harley, who is a little skinnier these days, had gotten away from the dogsitter when Rick Trapp and Kathy Meyer were out of town.

“We got a phone call about two o’clock on July 31st saying he’s gone,” Trapp said.

The search was on almost immediately.

“We had 20 to 30 people looking for him in 10 minutes looking for him, we walked that bean field we were everywhere, we had a drone out here, it was crazy and nothing,” Meyer said.

“People constantly were looking every day, people getting up at 6 o’clock in the morning taking dogs and labs looking for him and walking the bean fields, walking the ditches, everything, unbelievable support up here,” Trapp said.

They also posted Harley’s picture all over social media, but there were still no sightings.

“We kept the lights on outside we kept our garage door open we put blankets around where we thought he might have been and then it rained a lot that first night and we thought for sure if he’s outside there’s no way he’s going to survive the rain,” Kathy said.

They feared the worst; that maybe he had gotten run over or attacked by another animal.

“Coyote, fox, anything, any animal, even a hawk,” Trapp said.

Then yesterday, a couple from Brookings was driving along this gravel road and saw something appearing out of the ditch near these storage sheds; about a mile from Rick and Kathy’s home.

Sure enough it was Harley. The search was finally over.

They’re not sure where he’d been all those days and nights, but they’re grateful to all who helped in the search and to the Brookings couple who picked Harley up.

“To go 23 days out in the wilderness,” Trapp said.

“I don’t know it’s a miracle,” Meyer said.

Now that’s one dog gone…..happy ending.

Harley went to the vet this morning for a checkup and he’s in good health despite losing three pounds.

Trapp’s mother passed away two days before Harley went missing. They believe Harley had an angel looking out for him.