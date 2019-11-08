Harding County authorities investigating killed calves along roads

BUFFALO, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in northwestern KELOLAND are asking for the public’s help in finding out who’s been hitting and killing calves.

According to the Harding County Sheriff’s Office, they’ve been getting calls of calves getting hit and killed along roads in the southwestern part of the county. They say in most of the cases, there have been no signs of braking and no vehicle parts left behind.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information to contact them so they can find who’s responsible.