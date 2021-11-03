Hard work and dedication pays off for the Lincoln High School Marching Band

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You may have seen or even heard the hard work the Lincoln High School marching band has put into this year’s field show.

The marching band season is just about wrapped up for members of the Lincoln High School Marching Band.

This year’s show was called “Queen’s Gambit.” Drum major Kate Pfeifle says this year has been one of her favorites.

“I feel like everyone was excited about this show, the music was great, and people love the drill and the theme,” drum major, Kate Pfeifle said.

They got to perform that show at five different competitions this year, including Bands of America Super Regional in St. Louis, Missouri.

“That was the big one, I think there are 5 super regionals in the country and we came in 11th out of 59 bands,” band director, Daniel Carlson said.

Carlson says it takes about 11 months to put a show together. Students get their music to start practicing in about May or June.

“We just start going all summer long until we feel we are good with things, we start our band camp at the end of July and then kind of culminates at this competition so really the best product we put out there is at the end of our season,” Carlson said.

“There was just a constant drive to get better and that was really nice to have throughout the whole season, and stuck around for the late nights and the early mornings we had going into the school year, and it was just fun,” drum major, Alex Raether said.

You have one more chance to hear the band perform this weekend during the Indoor Marching Concert.

“I am so thankful to be in a high school group where you can get 200+ people together to come to all these rehearsals, I can’t even count the amount of hours these people put in,” Pfeifle said.

Lincoln also placed second in their class at the competition in St. Louis and was the only band from South Dakota.

The Indoor Marching Concert and Silent Auction is Saturday, November 6th at 3:00 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Arena. There will be a silent auction from 1:00-2:30 prior to the performance. Tickets are $15 at the door.