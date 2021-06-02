Hard Hat Headaches: Construction Conundrum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you are driving a motorcycle or a car, chances are you’ve gotten stuck behind road construction already this summer.

Drivers are noticing a lot of orange cones and “road closed” signs across the city of Sioux Falls. Contractors doing projects for the city of Sioux Falls will put up a lot of orange signs as the city oversees around a hundred projects

About half the projects involve the surface of the street, pot holes resurfacing the street. The other half involves underground projects like installing this storm sewer culvert.

City engineer Brad Ludens says the city does a lot of leg work to minimize the impact on traffic. They will tweak the timing of traffic lights and study the best detours, all to keep traffic moving.

“Like 33rd and Minnesota behind us is a great example of, you know the main driver behind that project was the street conditions the street surfacing was in poor shape, but we don’t just go in and say lets do a street resurfacing project. We take a look at ‘ok what else needs to happen here?’ Are the underground utilities in good shape? Do we need to replace the water main? Do we need to upsize the storm sewer,” Ludens said.

Terry Mckenzie of Harrisburg was running errands with his wife when we caught up with him. He says he had to do some creative driving because of the orange signs.

“Well it took us a while to even get to this parking lot because we came just across, come up one road everything was blocked, you had to go around, its crazy,” McKenzie said.

Tom Hanson: Is it frustrating?

Terry McKenzie: It is at times.

Ludens says he understands that frustration.

“I’ve had construction in my neighborhood, on my commutes to work too so I understand where the frustration lies and its just part of summer here in South Dakota and we do our best to work through it,” Ludens said.

For people driving in and around Sioux falls, its not just city projects. The state is also diverting traffic on several interstate projects.