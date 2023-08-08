CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — School hallways will soon be bustling with students once again.

Several districts start classes next week, including Mitchell, Huron, and Pierre.

Classrooms in the Canton School District will also be full soon.

That’s because school starts next Wednesday in the district.

“It will just be controlled chaos for a little bit while everybody gets reacquainted and tells what they did all summer,” Versteeg said.

Jake Versteeg wears a few different hats in the Canton School District, including activities director and choral director for grades 6-12.

As a teacher, he’s putting on the final touches before students arrive.

“It’s got anxiety to it. It’s got excitement to it. It’s got all the things you can think of. You know we all have a routine over the summer that we do and we get into that routine, and now starting a new one,” Versteeg said.

High school and middle school principal, Kent Knudson, says all teaching and staff positions are full as the district heads into a new school year.

“We do have a few teachers new to the profession and we’re excited about them, but most of our other staff are veterans,” Knudson said.

This will be Versteeg’s 10th year teaching in the Canton School District.

Even after several years, watching his students grow never gets old.

“We’re just really happy to have kids back,” Versteeg said.

