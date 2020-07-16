Happy campers even during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The swimming pools in Sioux Falls may be closed, but that doesn’t mean kids aren’t still having some fun.

There aren’t too many places in Sioux Falls where kids can shoot bb guns, go horseback riding or do some sort of water activity all in one setting.

That’s why the Leif Ericson Day Camp continues to be a hot spot for kids in the summer, even during a pandemic.

The Leif Ericson Day Camp is hitting the fun target for kids.

“We are off to a great start this summer,” camp director Mike Murphy said.

Mike Murphy is the camp director. He says things may look a little different this year because of the pandemic, but kids are still having a blast.

“We are very fortunate in the way our program operates and the setting we are in, being outdoors does help add some provided precautions,” Murphy said.

Masks are not required for the kids, but they are for all the staff members. They want everyone to be safe.

“There’s a lot of handwashing and sanitizing going on and we have made some modifications to our programs and transportation,” Murphy said.

Campers and staff are all screened when they arrive on site to provide that safe environment.

“I’m super happy that there can still be something for kids to come to, I think either way it’s still a great opportunity for kids to get out of the house because they’ve been cooped up for awhile,” camp counselor Lily Becker said.

The kids are constantly being reminded about social distancing, but everyone is taking it in stride

“Most are understanding, because their parents have already explained it to them, but you know you just have to lay it down on the first day and tell them how it’s going to be,” Becker said.

“We are really proud of how well the staff and campers have done this summer, obviously it can be difficult wearing a mask throughout the day, especially when you’re outside and it’s 95 degrees,” Murphy said.

But it gives kids a bit of normalcy in a not so normal year.

“I think it’s important to have that interaction with other children that way they’re not getting stressed out being at home all the time and that way they can come do fun activities that they normally can’t do at home,” Becker said.

The camps run through August 14th. To learn more about Leif Ericson Day camp and how to get your kids signed up, click here.