Hanson says he ‘snapped’ when he killed Milbank couple, according to court document

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man charged with murdering a Milbank couple told the Milbank Police Chief he ‘snapped’ when he killed them on Dec. 12, according to a probable cause document filed in Grant County.

Brent Monroe Hanson, 57, is charged with 3 counts of 1st degree murder and 3 alternative counts of 2nd degree murder in the death of Clyde Hanson and his pregnant wife, Jessica Hanson. They are the brother and sister-in-law to Brent Hanson. Jessica Hanson was nine months pregnant.

Brent Hanson said he killed Clyde Hanson with a baseball bat on Sunday and that he killed Jessica Hanson with a machete on Monday morning after she had come home. Hanson left the bodies in the upstairs apartment and took the couple’s 3-year-old child to his downstairs apartment, according to the court document.

Law enforcement found Clyde Hanson’s body behind some sheetrock and Jessica Hanson’s body under a tarp, according to the court document.

The Milbank Police Chief Brent VanVooren had arranged to meet Brent Hanson at the police department on the morning of Dec. 15 to discuss any “further issues” Brent Hanson may have had with his brother and sister in law, according to the court document.

Court documents show Jessica reported an assault by Brent Hanson back in July.

It was during the Dec. 15 meeting with the police chief that Brent Hanson confessed to the murders, the probable cause document said.

Bond has been set at $5 million for Brent Hanson.