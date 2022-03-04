An earlier release from Pepper Entertainment stated that tickets would go on sale Friday, March 4. The company has corrected the date to Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another big country name will be taking the stage at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this summer.

Country singer Hank Williams Jr. with special guest Riley Green will be in Sioux Falls on June 18. The show is put on by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation and benefits Feeding South Dakota.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. They will be available on Ticketmaster.com and PepperEntertainment.com.