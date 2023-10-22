SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford hosted its first ever ‘Hand Day’ Saturday — a day to help do procedures for people without medical insurance. Doctors and nurses came and worked for free so that they could make the day possible.

“I don’t have insurance, so he told me about Hand Day, that it was for patients with no insurance, and there wouldn’t be any cost to me, so I was really excited about that and I just found it as a huge blessing,” says patient Sara Hoy.

While it was free to the patients, it was not a walk-in procedure, the patients were alerted beforehand that they qualified. Doctor’s hope that this is just the first of many Hand Day’s.