HAND COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Hand County are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle used in an attempt to steal large packages from a home in St. Lawrence, South Dakota.

The Hand County Sheriff describes the vehicle as a white, moving-style van with black lettering, a phone number and other advertisements on the side. A moving dolly is also strapped to the rear door.

If you see the vehicle, you’re are asked to call the Hand County Sheriff’s Office at 605-853-2408.