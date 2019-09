SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some fifth-grade girls made the most of a unique situation following Tuesday’s tornadoes in Sioux Falls.

Rhonda Johnson sent the KELOLAND Newsroom photos of girls hanging in four hammocks setup inside a sideways tree that fell during the storm.

Johnson said kids “can always find the silver lining in everything.”

Courtesy: Rhonda Johnson.

If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.