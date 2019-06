SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash along I-29 on Saturday. The crash happened just a few miles north of the Castlewood Exit.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, one of the drivers was not wearing their seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol, Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, Castlewood Fire Department, Castlewood Ambulance and Watertown Ambulance responded to the scene.