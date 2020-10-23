Halloween starts early with Downtown Trick or Treat on Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Halloween is just over a week away, but Downtown Sioux Falls is getting into the spooky spirit with their annual Downtown Trick or Treat this Sunday.

With Halloween creeping up around the corner, Owner of Papa Woody’s Woodfire Pizza Lisa Esser and her husband Steve are getting into the seasonal spirit.

“My husband it – for a hobby – he makes Halloween art, and, so we’ve been big Halloween people as long as him and I have been together,” Esser said.

With the CDC stating that traditional trick or treating is high risk for getting COVID-19, for them, the thought of not being able to celebrate was truly scary.

“Our youngest is 8, and watching our two youngest kids lose out on…being a kid has been hard,” Esser said.

This Sunday, they’re keeping that spirit alive. Papa Woody’s is one of 14 local businesses participating in Downtown Sioux Falls’ annual Downtown Trick or Treat.

“Being able to dress up and be somebody different every year, and the imagination that they have on who they want to be this year and what they want to dress up as, it’s fun,” Esser said

Community Outreach Coordinator Sadie Swier says those businesses will be ready with hand sanitizing stations and follow CDC guidelines.

“And, of course, we still encourage people to wear masks. I think this will be a great time to have some fun with what masks you are wearing,” Swier said.

To coordinate traffic for stores that are found inside the Jones building on Philips, they’ll have a one way entrance and exit.

“Everybody was coming in one door, going all the way through the building and exiting on the other side,” Esser said.

That way when families come through they can be safe and have a frighteningly fun time.

MAX HOFER: Are you a person that scares easily?

LISA ESSER: No. No. I mean, when you have —

(Esser jumps in fright when Steve scares her.)

“…I mean… maybe I scare easy….” Esser said.

Downtown Trick or Treat is this Sunday from 1 PM to 3. You can visit Downtown Sioux Falls’ website to see a list of the participating businesses and a map to find your way around.