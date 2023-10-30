SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There’s just one calm night left before the streets are filled with witches, ghouls and characters of all sorts for trick-or-treating.

Sioux Falls Police have some suggestions to make sure scares come from spooky yard decorations and costumes and not cars passing by.

“When you’re traveling around tomorrow, make sure that you’re keeping an eye on your speed. Slow down, there’s going to be kids that will be out trick-or-treating,” Sgt. Jessica Speckmeier with the Sioux Falls Police Department said. “Make sure that you’re paying attention as you’re driving through neighborhoods so that our kids can be out trick-or-treating in a safe manner.”

If you’re out collecting candy in the haunting darkness, you might want to consider making yourself and your kids more visible to drivers.

“If at all possible, throw some sort of reflective material on your costumes. Other things that work really well are those glow-in-the-dark snap lights work really well, especially if you add it to your costume as a bracelet,” Speckmeier said.

It’s not just pedestrian safety you’ll have to worry about though, there’s the chance of some bone-chilling temperatures too.

“Just planning ahead, what can you fit under the costume, what can you add on top. The gloves, the mittens, the hats, the little things that just keep those parts of us that get coldest fastest warm,” Dr. Jennifer Haggar, a pediatrician with Sanford Health said.

Dr. Haggar also suggests going through your children’s candy once you get home to double-check for any allergy triggers or hard candies that might not be good for the little ones.

“Not every house might be allergy friendly, not every house might think about small or hard candies that could be choking hazards for young children,” Haggar said. “So just taking the time, they love going through their bag, go through it with them and make sure that everything that came in is something that will be safe for them to consume.”

Staying safe while stocking up on some sweet Halloween treats.