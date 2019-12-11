Halloween-masked robber arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man who wore a Halloween mask during a Sunday morning robbery at the Casey’s General Store on East Rice Street has been arrested, police announced Wednesday.

According to police, Prentice Almond, 49, of Sioux Falls, was arrested for the robbery. He also had drugs on him at the time of arrest and is currently on parole.

Police detectives established a suspect and officers were looking for Almond. He’s facing aggravated assault as well as robbery and drug charges.

Almond was armed with a knife, demanded money and took off with cash.