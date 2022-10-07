SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is approaching and there are many events across South Dakota to celebrate the holiday. KELOLAND News compiled a list of Halloween events happening near you this October.
October 7-14
- Paranormal Investigations of the Adams House – Deadwood – Oct. 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22
- Jaycees Haunted House – Sioux Falls Fairgrounds – Oct. 7-8, 14-15, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27-29, 31 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
- Heartland Country Corn Maze – Harrisburg – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Corn Maze at Jellystone Park – Jellystone Park – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- A Haunted Cabaret – Washington Pavilion – 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Riverview Tree Farm’s Pumpkin Festival – Canton – Oct. 8-9, 15-16
- Rockin’ the Harvest w CEF at Cherry Rock Farms – Brandon – Oct. 8
October 14-21
October 21-28
October 28-31
- Jaycees Haunted House – Sioux Falls Fairgrounds – Oct. 27-29, 31 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
- Haunted Heartland Country Corn Maze – Harrisburg – Oct. 28-29
- Corn Maze at Jellystone Park – Jellystone Park – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- 605 EMO Night: Halloween Edition – Icon Lounge – Oct. 29 9 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat – Harvest Church – Oct. 29 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Trunk of Treat – Miller Team at Hegg, REALTORS – Oct. 29 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Sioux Falls Zombie Walk – Remedy Brewing Co. – Oct. 29 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
