Halloween events across KELOLAND

DENVER (AP) - Lamar Jackson won this one with his right arm. He used his quick feet to crown Baltimore's 23-7 thumping of the Denver Broncos and tie an NFL rushing record.

The Ravens (3-1) were in danger of coming up just short of matching the Steelers’ longstanding mark for consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing before Baltimore cornerback Anthony Averett intercepted Broncos backup QB Drew Lock in the end zone with 3 seconds left.