Halloween events across KELOLAND

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is approaching in KELOLAND and there quite a few events taking part across South Dakota to celebrate the holiday. KELOLAND News compiled a list of Halloween events happening near you this October.

October 3-9

October 10-16

October 17-26

October 29

October 30

October 31

If you know of any other Halloween events that we missed, you can send them to ushare@keloland.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 