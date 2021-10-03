Halloween events across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is approaching in KELOLAND and there quite a few events taking part across South Dakota to celebrate the holiday. KELOLAND News compiled a list of Halloween events happening near you this October.
October 3-9
- Paranormal Investigations of the Adams House — October 8-9, 15-16, and 22-23
- Jaycees Haunted House begins Friday, October 8 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
October 10-16
- A Night of Thrills and Chills at “Haunted” Fort Sisseton — October 15
- Trick or Treat at Fort Sisseton’s Haunted Fort — October 16
- Fall Festival at Run Wild Playground — October 12
October 17-26
- Halloween Carnival for Kids — October 20
- Halloween at Lake Lorraine — October 23
- Airplane Candy Drop at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch — October 23
- Annual Trunk or Treat at the Mitchell Middle School — October 23
- Jaycees Fearground Kids Day — October 24
- Community Trunk or Treat in Beresford — October 24
- Zoo Boo at Bramble Park Zoo — October 26
- Zoo Boo at Great Plains Zoo — October 26
October 29
- Jaycees Fearground Kids Day
- Haunted Corn Maze at the Heartland Country Corn Maze
- Deadweird — October 29 – October 30
- Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Orpheum Theater
- Custer Merchent’s Trick-or-Treat in downtown Custer
- Trunk or Treat at Antelope Ridge
- Nightmare on 6th Street in Rapid City
October 30
- 30th annual Halloween Bash at the El Riad Shrine
- Trick or Treat Trails at the Big Sioux Recreation Area
- Trick or Treat Trail Run at Pasley Park
- Trick-or-Treat on Main Street in downtown Mitchell
- Mortimer’s Monsterous Halloween Event at Richmond Lake Recreation Area
- Safe N’ Sweet Trick N’ Treat at Storybook Island
- Halloween Bash at the Patch at Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch
- Haunted Hike in Lead
- Scare in the Square on Main Street, Rapid City
- Cars and Candy Trunk or Treat in Rapid City
- Trick or Treat on Main Street in Aberdeen
- Trunk or Treat at Peace Lutheran
October 31
- Halloween Sock Hop Race in Rapid City
- Old Courthouse Museum Halloween Party in Downtown Sioux Falls
- Halloween Spookfest at Run Wild Playground in Summerset
- Trunk & Treat at Destiny Foursquare Church
- Skate City Family Halloween Costume Party
If you know of any other Halloween events that we missed, you can send them to ushare@keloland.com.