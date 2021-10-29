Halloween display a Watertown family tradition

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Getting into the Halloween spirit is a family tradition for the Holiens.

“I’m 56 and it hasn’t changed. I’m still excited for Halloween now as I was when I was four years old,” Darrin Darrin Holien of Watertown said.

For the 24th year, that excitement will be on display in Darrin Holien’s Watertown garage. About 120 carved and illuminated pumpkins will be set up for the public to see.

“Every year I try to do something different with the pumpkin displays,” Darrin Holien said.

And some fan favorites return, such as the Paw Patrol pumpkins. You’ll also find Charlie Brown and Toy Story designs this year.

Darrin, his family, and friends all help.

His daughter Morgan carved her first pumpkin when she was eight years old, and she hasn’t stopped since.

“It’s one of those family traditions that not everybody gets to do, and so it’s a lot more special for me that way and it’s something that I get to share with people that are not part of my family as well,” Darrin’s daughter Morgan Holien said.

Darrin estimates on average 750 to 1,000 people come to his home over the course of three days to see the display.

“It’s something nice to do to get away from what I call the realities of life,” Darrin Holien said.

The pumpkins aren’t the only seasonal spectacle.

Darrin’s front yard has been turned into a graveyard with about 20 headstones.

“I get more and more adults now that come here and say, ‘This is a tradition we’ve been doing for x-amount of years,’ and they always look forward to it,” Darrin Holien said.

And he has no plans of stopping the Halloween tradition anytime soon.

You can stop by Darrin’s home this Saturday through Monday starting at 5:00 PM to see the decorations.

The home is located at 718 Jonathon Drive in Watertown.