SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a cancellation due to illnesses, HAIRSPRAY will return to Sioux Falls later this year.

The show has been rescheduled to September 15 and 16, 2022. If you had tickets for the March 26 show at 2 p.m. they will be transferred to the September 15 date. Tickets purchased for the March 26 show at 7:30 p.m. will transfer to the September 16 performance. Both shows in September will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Washington Pavilion suggests visiting their website for alternatives if the new dates do not work for ticket holders.