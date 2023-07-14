SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jazzmine Gefke got a trim Friday afternoon.

“I like it awfully short, it’s hot, looking a little rough today,” Gefke said.

But the new mom didn’t have to go to a traditional salon for the service.

Instead, the Union Gospel Mission guest just stepped inside a trailer parked outside the non-profit.

“This comes in good help because I can’t afford a haircut right now and it helps to get a job, feel good, look good, gotta be looking put together,” Gefke said.

The free haircuts are provided by Gloria Dei Lutheran’s Haircuts on the Go program.

“You’ve got to look at our sign: “Dignity. Image. Grace.” That’s what we base this whole thing on. When people look good, they feel good, they’re more apt to go do things. Maybe they want to apply for a job. Maybe they just want to feel good about themselves,” Haircut committee chair Scott Murfield said.

The trailer makes stops at different organizations throughout the summer.

On Friday, people gathered outside the trailer at Union Gospel Mission waiting for a fresh cut.

“When I was getting my haircut, $15 a pop plus $5 for a tip, that’s $20. I can afford $20, but a lot of our guys can’t even afford a meal. How are they going to get a haircut?” Union Gospel Mission CEO Eric Weber said.

Thanks to the program, Gefke can focus on more important things like five-month-old Jordan.

“We’re happy and happy as we’ve ever been,” Gefke said.

The Haircuts on the Go program is in need of volunteer stylists.

Click here to sign up.

The Union Gospel Mission also needs volunteer stylists for its own hair-cutting program.