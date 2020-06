RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Severe thunderstorm season has arrived in KELOLAND with heavy wind, rain and hail.

Hail piled up like snow, leaves knocked off trees and some homes have damage to their siding.

The Rapid City Municipal Government page on Facebook posted a photo of an ice-covered football field.

As we gear up for more severe weather to hit throughout the summer, we want to see your pictures and videos, you can send them to ushare@KELOLAND, and they may end up online or on-air.