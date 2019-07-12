AURORA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A mid-morning thunderstorm produced hail in Aurora County Friday morning.

A KELOLAND viewer sent of photo of the hail coming down and said for around 10 minutes golf ball-sized hail stones were coming done on his farm in Aurora County. There was a severe thunderstorm warning issued for areas north of Plankinton.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning north of Plankinton. Storm is moving southeast. Large hail possible.#kelowxhttps://t.co/whF0RcS4Se pic.twitter.com/lEmg1k2Qoo — Scot Mundt (@WxScot) July 12, 2019

The same storm ended up weakening before hitting Sioux Falls before noon. It produced some dynamic clouds. You can see some of the photos KELOLAND News received below.