SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Storms that moved through western South Dakota Wednesday included hail.

Hail was reported from Custer to Hill City. Some vehicles were damaged and traffic moved slowly as the hail fell.

Hail on highway in Black Hills May 31, 2023 | Courtesy Landon Willey

Southwest South Dakota has a marginal risk of seeing more severe thunderstorms Wednesday night. The main risks will be hail and strong winds under the storms.