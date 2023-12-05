SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fans of the comic strip Hagar the Horrible can own a piece of memorabilia. Created in 1973, the Comic strip was distributed to almost 2,000 newspapers in 56 countries and translated into a dozen languages. The artist, Chris Browne moved to Sioux Falls in 2007. Chris passed away in February of this year, and now much of his estate in the city is going up for sale.

From 1989 to 2023, Chris Browne brought Hagar the Horrible to life. He took over drawing the comic strip after his father Dik Browne retired. The comic brought joy to millions around the world. In 2008 Browne told us why he chose to move to Sioux Falls after coming here for a comic convention.

“The people are marvelous, the people are so warm,” he said.

Now 10 months after his passing much of his estate is going up for sale at his home on Garfield Drive. The house is full, and I mean full, some Hagar the Horrible related, some not. But there is lots to see and lots to sell.

“Everything is priced in the house, said Debi Fujan, owner of Estate Sales by Debi. “You grab a bag, a shopping bag, and you shop it like you would a boutique or a store. We have a till up front, and you just pay for it and out the door.”

Chris was a collector of unique items, room after room is filled. From Beatles memorabilia, to ornate furniture, to jewelry to kitchen items, everything is for sale. Of course the big sellers will be some of the original artwork.

“There are 18 folders like this that the art is in, and we have two stations for you to come and look through the pages, and then you will just pull it out of the book, you just open these up and pull it out they are all priced you can take it up to the front a pay for it,” said Fujan.

The sale has been advertised nationwide.

“We might have people from Florida, said Fujan. “Certainly people from Iowa and Minnesota we never know till we open the door.”

The 4 day sale begins tomorrow morning at ten. Here is a link to the estate sale website with pictures of some of the items.

To view what is up for sale, click here.