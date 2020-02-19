Habitat ReStore salvaging items from neighborhood near Tomar Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A partnership between the City of Sioux Falls and the Habitat For Humanity ReStore is keeping several items from hitting the local landfill.

With some homes in the Rose Street area set for demolition this Friday because of neighborhood flooding issues, ReStore staff is combing through the buildings for anything that can be salvaged.

ReStore Manager Alisha Grove says her team looks for gently used cabinets, sinks, toilets and more. This week they found items inside a house at 304 Rose Street.

“So we were able to get a pretty nice cabinet set out of there as well as some other items,” Grove said.

If you have any gently used furniture, cabinets or plumbing items you’d like to donate to the ReStore, you can do that from 9-5 Monday through Saturday. It’s located at 721 E Amidon St. The ReStore also has a pickup service.