Habitat for Humanity welcomes Naperville volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- This week, Habitat for Humanity in Sioux Falls is getting extra help all the way from Naperville, Illinois.

A youth group from nine hours away, came to Sioux Falls this week on a mission. Build homes.

Brentley Loufek, a Naperville volunteer, has been building homes for 16 years now.

"It's a very humbling and rewarding experience for me and I know for everyone from our group as well. Just to help revitalize a community and help give a couple people or a few families everything they deserve and a home that they can grow in and build memories and have a life-long of happiness in their new home," Loufek, volunteer, said.

Right now, they are building three homes for families in the community. Paul Johnson, the construction manager for Habitat, says it's an important task.

"Affordable housing is an issue in town, we are trying to do our part, and build as many as we can, all funding driven, so we will build as many as we can get funded," Johnson said.

The large group has a lot to offer Habitat for Humanity in Sioux Falls.

"To have this number of volunteers working on site dedicated for one week, leaps and bounds will be done that they can help the homeowners as well as the homeowner at the neighborhood revitalization sight get so much done in one week," Niki Schillerstrom, community relations director, said.

They arrived in town on Sunday and will be working until Friday of this week.

"We are really excited to be here. Thank you to Sioux Falls for all the hospitality you've shown us so far and we can't wait for the rest of the week and see more of an impact and what all we can get done," Loufek said.

