Habitat For Humanity ReStore salvaging items from Rose Street homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some Sioux Falls homes in the flood plain on Rose St. will be demolished this Friday. In an effort to salvage any reusable items inside the buildings, the City of Sioux Falls is teaming up with Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

This neighborhood on Rose St. near Tomar Park saw extensive flooding this past year. Several residents are taking part in a voluntary buyout program with the City of Sioux Falls and moving elsewhere.

“We go through the neighborhood. We go through the homes with a liaison from the city. We decide what we’re going to be able to salvage and what’s not really worth the time. It might be already damaged,” Grove said.

Alisha Grove with Habitat for Humanity ReStore says the partnership with the city means fewer items going to waste.

“It’s great. It helps keep stuff out of the landfill. It kind of helps ease that burden of people having to see otherwise perfectly good homes torn down. Sometimes newer homes torn down,” Grove said.

This week, these cabinets and some other items were pulled from a home on Rose.

Once the items, like kitchen sinks, are here at the ReStore, they’re sold back to people in the community at a very reasonable price.

“It’s a huge benefit for both us and them where they get something that’s updated, new to them, at a fraction of the cost. So it helps both the community and the ReStore and it’s all for the greater good,” Healy said.

Many of the pieces are still in great condition.

“I basically like to say we’re like a thrift store but for home improvement materials. You can also get home goods here. So like cabinetry, furniture, paint, plumbing, windows, doors, anything like that,” Grove said.

Providing new treasures for local homeowners.

If you have any gently used furniture, cabinets or plumbing items you’d like to donate to the ReStore, you can do that from 9-5 Monday through Saturday. It’s located at 721 E Amidon St. The ReStore also has a pickup service.