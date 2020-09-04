Habitat for Humanity ReStore receives unique donation

Typically the Habitat for Humanity ReStore receives donations of building materials like cabinetry, flooring, and light fixtures. But one of the latest donations is soaring above the rest in unique-ness.

Recently the ReStore received a donation of a 30-foot sailboat. The ReStore manager says donations get cleaned up and then sold to the public. Money made from the items goes into supporting their mission locally.

“Just contacted our executive director, Rocky, and said hey we’ve got this sailboat, houseboat and don’t think we are going to utilize it anymore so would you like to have it as a donation, so yes of course,” ReStore manager Alisha Grove said.

Grove says if you’re interested in the sailboat or any other items, they’re open to the public Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.