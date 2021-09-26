Habitat for Humanity empowering women to take on some new skills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Building a house is not an easy task, but this weekend, women in Sioux Falls were learning just what the construction job takes for the 2021 Women Build with Habitat for Humanity.

It was a bright and early morning for learning some new skills with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls. But for Catie Harms the build meant more than just volunteering her time — it was her home they were building.

“I’ve never owned a home before, my first time, so getting to partner with Habitat to build my home and to own a home is pretty exciting,” Harms said.

And helping her out was a group of women volunteers for the 2021 Women Build.

“Women are mostly affected by low income housing, single moms and also women, so this is just a great way to get more women involved in Habitat and in the construction, learn a new skill,” Brittany Bandstra, a volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls, said.

Bandstra says they had 92 slots filled for this year’s Women Build.

“Today we’re doing something way different that we’ve never done before is that they’re packing in the foundation for the home,” Bandstra said. “And I probably said that wrong and the construction manager knows all the technical terms, but what they’re doing is they’re using tools to pack in the dirt around the foundation. So this is something that we’ve never done before with volunteers and it’s very different, but it’s a good arm workout.”

Harms says it was empowering to have a group of women working on her future home.

“All these women being here together to get down and dirty,” Harms said. “I like to learn and I like to build and I think it’s fun so like all the other women being here with us is kind of fun. It’s just us women here to build some houses. Not only men, men can do it, but women can do it too.”