SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls had three big reasons to celebrate today. They hosted a dedication where they welcomed three families into newly-built twin homes in northeast Sioux Falls. It’s the first time that’s happened in years. It’s quite an operation having so many families moving in at one time.

Each eligible Habitat homeowner goes through special classes and helps volunteers build the houses in a process called sweat-equity. Friday’s dedication marks the successful completion of a long process of becoming a new homeowner, times-three.

Getting handed the keys to a new home unlocks a brighter future for the families helped by Habitat for Humanity.

“I like it. I have good neighbors. Everything is like Ethiopian, African, everything. I like people, the people,” Genet Woldegiorgis said.

Genet Woldegiorgis is a native of Ethiopia, who, up until now, has been an apartment-dweller during her eleven years living in Sioux Falls.

“Before here, I lived in an apartment. I lived apartment. That’s good, but we don’t cook too much food,” Woldegiorgis said.

This is the first time in five years that Habitat for Humanity has dedicated homes for three families at the same time.

“It’s tough to get one family through the program and for them to be able to earn their 300 sweat-equity hours and to finally get that dedication day. So, for three families to be able to do it altogether alongside one another and also alongside our staff, it’s amazing,” Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls Executive Director Rocky Welker said.

Habitat for Humanity says building three homes all at once is actually much easier for the volunteers and the families, instead of building one house at a time.

“It’s actually a little easier when we can be on one block, have all of our team members, volunteers and materials on one site. When we have control of the land, it reduces costs and reduces build time,” Welker said.

Reducing cost is always a priority in an industry still facing high construction expenses. But with everyone working together, Habitat families are finding out that good things really do come in three’s.

Friday’s dedication brings the total number of homes completed in the Habitat neighborhood known as Millard Acres to ten. Construction is getting underway on four more homes this summer.