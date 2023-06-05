RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Elana Montgomery has been working all year for her house and now her family finally gets to call it home.

Elana Montgomery

“This happens to be a remodeled home that we did, we took it down to the studs and built it back up. So it’s a wonderful home for Elana and her five kids she’ll be taking care of there,” Executive Director Scott Engmann said.

The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity has been in Rapid City since 1990, and along the way, they have helped 650 different individuals.

“Elana and her family are just an exemplary family, who worked really hard to do their 250 hours of sweat equity work with Habitat. They qualified and they are able to pay a mortgage forward now to help many other families who need a simple decent affordable place in our area,” Engmann said.

Montgomery Family

Along with 100 hours of work on their home, new homeowners are required to take classes.

“Part of that is some educational hours. So they partnered with us to do some of the financial education for people. So they go through two different classes across two quarters. Faith and Finances, and Bridges to Freedom, and that includes a budget mentorship component unit as well,” Life Inc Program Director Scott Martin said.

These programs work side by side to set those involved up for success upon completion.

“And really the goal for that whole thing is to give them the skills and really hopefully start cultivating habits. And get them the momentum to make sure they are financially ready to take on the home.” Martin said.

The Black Hills Habitat averages five to eight houses a year, and they look to build upon that in the future.

If you would like to contribute to either organization, you can learn more at Love INC or Habitat for Humanity.