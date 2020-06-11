Habitat for Humanity back to work and looking for volunteers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Volunteers were back in action Thursday for Habitat Humanity in Sioux Falls after shutting down shifts in March because of the pandemic.

Because of COVID-19, Habitat for Humanity volunteers in Sioux Falls had to set down their tools for about four months, but now they’re back to work. And looking for more volunteers.

“We’re excited that we’re able to finally start welcoming back small groups and the deal there is we’re limiting the size of the groups. Even though at a construction site you are able to space apart, you are out in the open air, it’s a safer environment in general, we just want to make sure that we can follow those social distancing recommendations,” Justine Murtha the community engagement director for Habitat for Humanity said.

Right now crews are limited to six people and Habitat isn’t mixing volunteer groups. There’s extra sanitation of the tools between shifts and between volunteer groups.

Ken Mcquisten has been a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity for about 10 years now and says it’s nice to be back to work.

“It’s lovely to be out of the house. I’ve got medical conditions, so I didn’t leave the house for two months. So now I finally get to be out in the fresh air and do things. I like getting out of the house and being with a bunch of friends and accomplishing something that’s useful,” volunteer Ken Mcquisten said.

Mcquisten says he encourages everyone to volunteer.

“It’s a good thing to do, even if you don’t have the skills, you can always learn skills or just help out,” Mcquisten said.

You can visit their website to find out how to volunteer.