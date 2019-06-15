Haakon County Fatal Crash

PHILIP, S.D. (KELO) — A woman has died and three others were seriously injured Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Philip.

A Ford Edge, pulling a boat, was westbound on Highway 14 when it slowed to pull into a driveway. A following Chevrolet Silverado, also westbound, attempted to pass the Ford.

The two vehicles collided, causing the Silverado to roll.

There were four passengers in the Silverado. A 36-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three occupants, a 32-year-old male driver, a 12-year-old female and a nine-year-old male, all received serious non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the Philip hospital.

The 30-year-old female driver of the Ford was not injured.

Names of those involved have not been released yet. Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.