H2O is good to go in Brandon

Don’t trust everything you read on social media. That’s just one of the messages from Brandon city leaders in response to a Facebook post that had people in town worried about their drinking water.

KELOLAND’s Whitney Fowkes attended the meeting. She has the city’s response along with some new test results.

No matter where you live, people want to know that their water is safe to drink.

“I got three kids, I got eight pets, I have a service dog, and everybody drinks the water. So, of course, my ears perk up that’s natural,”Molly Joseph, lives in Brandon, said.

Molly Joseph is referring to a July 28 Facebook post that said Brandon’s water had unsafe levels of radium.

She wasn’t the only one with questions, so city officials contacted the company behind the test results.

“Mid Continent reviewed the test results posted on the social media site and also confirmed that the results shown on the site were not the same results that Mid Continent had supplied to their customer. The results shown for gross alpha for radium 226 and radium 228 on the social media site had been altered, as well as the statements regarding compliance with the EPA safe drinking water standards,” City Administrator Bryan Read said.

The city also did additional testing with the state.

“Both of those results on the actual lab test from Mid Continent and from the public health lab in Pierre show that the city of Brandon’s water is in compliance with the safe drinking water standards,” Read said.

“The city of Brandon is one of only 35 systems in the state that has received that 18 consecutive years in a row, so I think that’s a testament to the dedication and the stewardship that the city has demonstrated over the years to comply with the standards,” Mark Mayer, SD DENR, said.

Even with today’s news, people are wondering where to go from here.

“They keep saying, don’t believe it, but I think it comes to a point where we need to seek prosecution. We need to, your first amendment only covers so much and you can not flat out slander people and ruin their careers over stuff like this,” Molly Joseph said.

City officials say they have a meeting on Monday for those who have any further questions or missed this meeting.

You can also watch the announcement, here.