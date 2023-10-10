SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls gymnasts will soon find out if they can compete for their schools for another season.

On Tuesday, their attorneys asked a federal judge to reinstate the sport while a lawsuit makes its way through court, and a decision is expected soon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sioux Falls gymnastics families filed into the federal courthouse in downtown Sioux Falls Tuesday.

The athletes have filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to reinstate the gymnastics program for the 2023-2024 season.

The Sioux Falls School board cut gymnastics out of the district’s budget earlier this year.

The board and district officials cited lack of participation and cost as some of the reasons.

However, in a lawsuit, plaintiffs say actions taken by the district have diminished interest and participation.

They also say the decision violates Title IX by denying female students the same level of benefits and opportunities as male students.

However, in court Tuesday, the defense pointed out the school district has added girls softball and wrestling.

Attorneys on both sides declined to comment for this story.

The judge, who appeared remotely, told the courtroom he wouldn’t rule on the injunction Tuesday, but that his decision would be coming this week.

The school district has agreed to hold off on selling gymnastics equipment until the ruling.