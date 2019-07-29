Gunshots reported near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Police are investigating another report of gunshots in the neighborhood near Washington High School.

This time the shots were heard near 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue around 2 a.m. Monday. It’s the latest in a string of incidents in the area.

Police are holding a town hall meeting about the recent crimes Tuesday evening.

The city wants to address public concerns and talk about what police are doing to keep the community safe.

The meeting is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Kenny Anderson Community Center.