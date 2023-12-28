SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating gunshots that damaged an apartment and a vehicle.

Just after 3:00 a.m. yesterday, officers were called to an apartment complex south of the Empire Mall.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say a man and woman were watching five children, all under the age of 10.

At some point, police say the man and woman started arguing. The woman left and a short time later a man heard a gunshot.

When officers arrived on scene, the evidence they found also confirmed that there were gunshots. As far as damage inside the apartment and to a vehicle that was outside in the parking lot as well.

No one was hurt.

Police say they don’t know if the woman was involved with the gunshots.

Right now authorities are still trying to figure out who is responsible.