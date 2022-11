SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are also investigating gunshots following a Halloween party.

Police say around 2:30 Sunday morning a large group of people had left a building near 6th Street and West Avenue.

An officer monitoring the crowd heard several gunshots. Police later found 14 shell casings.

No injuries were reported and police say no buildings or cars were hit. Authorities are still trying to figure out who fired the gun.