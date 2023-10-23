SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fight outside a bar in eastern Sioux Falls early Sunday morning ended with a gunshot into the air.

Police say it started as a dispute between people who knew each other.

At some point, one person threatened to pull out a knife, even though none was shown.

That’s when another person in the area pulled out a gun.

Police say at this point it’s hard to know the person’s intent, but say shooting a gun into the air is never a good idea.

“Warning shots are a bad idea. you don’t know where that bullets going to go. That’s one of the things that people really don’t take into account, you shoot it into the air, it’s going to come down. And you don’t know where it’s going to end up,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

The person with the gun could face charges. Police say state law looks at whether someone felt threatened… and in this case, police say the other people involved were in fear for their life.