SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are trying to figure out who fired a gun at an SUV with a one-year-old boy in the backseat. It happened late Friday night on North Cleveland Avenue.

“They’re just driving along and somebody fired a gun at the car. It’s obviously pretty disturbing when somebody would do something like that, a very dangerous situation,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Saturday morning, a man who lives in that same area discovered a mobile home had also been shot. At this point, police aren’t sure if the crimes are connected.