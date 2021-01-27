Guns no longer allowed in Custer County Courthouse pending commission’s decision

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — You can no longer bring your gun to the Custer County Courthouse. At least not for the next six months.

It was a full house at today’s Custer County Commission meeting. People wanted to let Commissioners know their thoughts on whether weapons should be allowed at the courthouse.

Two months ago, the Commission decided to allow them. In response, judges moved hearings to another county.

Today, the commission decided not to allow guns at the courthouse, so they can do more research on the matter. They plan to make a decision in July.