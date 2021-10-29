Guns and ammo up for sale at the James O. Aplan Gun Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has reported on the supply shortage of guns and ammunition and how it could impact this year’s hunting season.



If you’re in the market for a gun or ammo, there’s a pretty good chance you might find what you’re looking for at this weekend’s James O. Aplan Gun Show.

“Here’s a 9 mm,” Peg Aplan said.

Aplan is one of 373 gun collectors, who’ll be here selling this weekend.

The James O Aplan Gun Show is named after her husband, who helped start the Dakota Territory Gun Collector’s Association.

“He loved the history of them and he just loved history,” Aplan said.

Aplan has about 50 of her husband’s guns here up for sale, along with about a ton of ammo, some of it is so old it’s considered obsolete.

“The industry I will say is in a state of flux,” Steve Livermore said.

Steve Livermore of Ft. Pierre is another collector, who’ll be here selling. He says guns and ammo right now are highly sought after; partly due to the pandemic.

“For a modern dealer he’s got a very limited supply,” Livermore said.

Gun and ammo suppliers ran into shortages and are now trying to catch up.

“The stores, the warehouses the trucks, everything in inventory with companies, Federal is still running 24 hours a day producing ammo,” Livermore said.

At the gun show you’re going to find all kinds of guns from some modern-day weapons to some antique ones like this a .44 caliber revolver rifle. It was used in the civil war. Asking price $6,000.

But they’re not here just to sell. The Dakota Territory Gun Collector’s Association is also here to educate.

“If you got grandpa’s gun, bring it in and we’ll figure it out and get some ammo, so you can shoot it at least once or put a box of bullets up on the shelf with it,” Aplan said.

So, if you’re looking for guns or ammo…

“They might find it here,” Livermore said.

This gun show might be one way of getting more bang for your buck.

The gun show is at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. It runs from 9 to 5 both Saturday and Sunday.