MADISON, SD (KELO) — The gunman who fired multiple rounds at South Dakota law enforcement during a high-speed pursuit last summer will be heading to prison for the rest of his life. A judge in Lake County Wednesday sentenced James Lanpher to life behind bars for two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. His passenger, Bonner Juel received a 20-year sentence.

The case goes back to July 14th, 2022 when Lanpher led officers on a chase through Moody and Lake counties at speeds close to 100 miles an hour, while firing his weapon from the car window. At one point, Lanpher even went the wrong way down Interstate 29.

James Lanpher wouldn’t talk to us following his sentencing, but in court, he apologized to law enforcement saying he didn’t intend to hurt any officers but ran because he was quote, “really high,” on parole, and had guns in the car.

Prosecutors said Lanpher put those officers’ lives in grave danger when he fired at them during the pursuit. They asked the judge to sentence him to 75 years in prison. Instead, he got life. The judge said Lanpher’s violent criminal past, which included other assault convictions, shows he’s unwilling to be rehabilitated.

His passenger, Bonner Juel, who handed Lanpher a second rifle so Lanpher could continue firing at officers, received 20 years in prison.

The pursuit ended in Madison when the pair’s car ran out of gas. But Lanpher kept firing as he ran from the vehicle and tried to break into a nearby home where a family was hiding in the basement. Prosecutors say Lanpher only cared about himself and was willing to kill “for a few more days of freedom.”

Both Lanpher and Juel will also have to pay thousands of dollars in restitution, including money for repairs to a highway patrol vehicle that was damaged during the pursuit.

This won’t be their last time in court. They also face charges for the chase in two other counties.

The South Dakota attorney general’s office prosecuted the case. Attorney General Marty Jackley issued a statement to KELOLAND News following the sentences:

“This was a dangerous incident for the law enforcement officers responding, and thankfully, no one was injured. This is another example of the dangerous situations that law enforcement officers face while protecting the rest of us.”